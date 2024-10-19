Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.67 and last traded at $36.66. 649,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,801,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,549,000.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

