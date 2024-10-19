Head-To-Head Contrast: Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) vs. SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI)

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) and Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SEACOR Marine and Okeanis Eco Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 0 1 0 3.00 Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

SEACOR Marine currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.18%. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.67%. Given SEACOR Marine’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SEACOR Marine is more favorable than Okeanis Eco Tankers.

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Okeanis Eco Tankers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $282.62 million 0.85 -$9.31 million ($0.84) -10.37 Okeanis Eco Tankers $403.85 million 2.55 $145.25 million $4.19 7.63

Okeanis Eco Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine. SEACOR Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okeanis Eco Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Okeanis Eco Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -10.92% -8.61% -4.06% Okeanis Eco Tankers 30.17% 28.35% 10.54%

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers beats SEACOR Marine on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 58 support vessels, of which 55 were owned or leased-in, and three were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third parties. It serves integrated national and international oil companies, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oil field service and construction companies, as well as offshore wind farm operators and offshore wind farm installation and maintenance companies. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

