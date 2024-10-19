Head-To-Head Analysis: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) vs. CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON)

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CG Oncology and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CG Oncology $650,000.00 3,735.94 -$48.61 million N/A N/A BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $382.24 million 4.11 -$226.54 million ($1.07) -7.12

CG Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

26.6% of CG Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CG Oncology and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CG Oncology N/A N/A N/A BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -38.18% N/A -28.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CG Oncology and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CG Oncology 0 0 7 1 3.13 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83

CG Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $64.43, suggesting a potential upside of 76.81%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 85.91%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CG Oncology.

Summary

CG Oncology beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CG Oncology

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc., an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients. It also develops PIVOT-006, a cretostimogene monotherapy for intermediate-risk NMIBC following transurethral resection of the bladder tumor; and CORE-008 for treating patients with high-risk NMIBC, including BCG-exposed and BCG-naïve NMIBC patients. CG Oncology, Inc. was formerly known as Cold Genesys, Inc. and changed its name to CG Oncology, Inc. in June 2020. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX10013, an oral factor D inhibitor for complement-mediated diseases. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.