Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $2,605,291.20 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 54,504 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $2,605,291.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 997,116 shares in the company, valued at $47,662,144.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, John Bicket sold 93,212 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $3,721,023.04.

On Tuesday, August 27th, John Bicket sold 83,583 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $3,505,471.02.

On Tuesday, August 20th, John Bicket sold 78,128 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $3,164,965.28.

On Tuesday, August 6th, John Bicket sold 81,486 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,018,241.44.

On Tuesday, July 30th, John Bicket sold 65,632 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $2,416,570.24.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, John Bicket sold 82,925 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $3,157,784.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, John Bicket sold 36,358 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,353,608.34.

Samsara stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $50.66.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Samsara by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Samsara by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Samsara by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC increased its holdings in Samsara by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

