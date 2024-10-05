Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$99.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMO shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

IMO stock opened at C$103.25 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$72.03 and a one year high of C$106.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$97.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.17. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 7.6458814 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

