Brokerages Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price at $179.73

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.00.

Several research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 359.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Landstar System by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Landstar System by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Landstar System by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock opened at $181.27 on Friday. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $201.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

