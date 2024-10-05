S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STBA

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 287,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.