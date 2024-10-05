Baird R W Upgrades Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) to Strong-Buy

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Concentrix stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $106.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $517,672.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,745,020.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $517,672.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,020.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,674.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $653,747. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 2,992.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 1,005.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

