Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.59.

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AR opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 149.93 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 382.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

