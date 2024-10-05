RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RIBT opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.51.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
