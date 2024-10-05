Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 1.0 %

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 86.74% and a negative return on equity of 964.25%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

