Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) CEO Buys $499,262.00 in Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen F. Mahoney acquired 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $499,262.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,262. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.03. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 344.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 108.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Get Our Latest Report on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.