Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 7,000 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,885,636 shares in the company, valued at $52,124,053.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 17,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $114,625.00.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $75,325.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $23,205.00.
- On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $185,535.00.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $168,555.00.
- On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $16,069.87.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 19,302 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $119,093.34.
- On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $120,540.00.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 22,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $137,408.00.
TTSH stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $286.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.42. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tile Shop by 30.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 32.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tile Shop by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 53,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 167.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 135,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 15.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 76,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
