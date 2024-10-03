Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 130.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Savara Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $538.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.97. Savara has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Savara will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in Savara by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,157,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,874,000 after buying an additional 4,157,385 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 198.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,541 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 90.5% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,683,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,069,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

