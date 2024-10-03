Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CATX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

CATX stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,293 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

