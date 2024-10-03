Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Morningstar has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Morningstar has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Morningstar stock opened at $318.61 on Thursday. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $219.45 and a twelve month high of $330.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.42 and its 200 day moving average is $303.66.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.64, for a total transaction of $2,742,523.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,631,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,579,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.64, for a total transaction of $2,742,523.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,631,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,579,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,980.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,541 shares of company stock valued at $18,399,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

