ChampionX Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

ChampionX has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ChampionX to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

ChampionX Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CHX opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.37. ChampionX has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

