MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MIRA Pharmaceuticals
MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %
MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that MIRA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRA. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.
About MIRA Pharmaceuticals
MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MIRA Pharmaceuticals
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.