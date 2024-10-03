Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Lilium Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ LILM opened at $0.76 on Monday. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lilium during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Designs Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

