LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of TREE stock opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.12.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

