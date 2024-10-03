Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells $13,552.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $13,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $605.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of -0.24.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 43.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entrada Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

