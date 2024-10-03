Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) CFO Buys $75,480.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan Ellson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $75,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,449.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

GTE stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.31. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.03 million, a PE ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 231,595 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 123.3% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 33,167 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $7,735,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 450,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 302,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

