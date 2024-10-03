DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells $30,481.92 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $30,481.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,013.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DV opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $73,268,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after buying an additional 3,577,575 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,099,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,015,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

