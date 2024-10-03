Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $187.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $174.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

NYSE CLX opened at $164.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 85.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Clorox has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.81 and a 200-day moving average of $144.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

