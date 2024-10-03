MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 31st

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CXE opened at $3.98 on Thursday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFS High Income Municipal Trust
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Stocks Set to Benefit from Cooling Inflation Trends
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.