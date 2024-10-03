Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Senior Officer Sells C$299,757.60 in Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$299,757.60.

TSE CG opened at C$9.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.07 and a 12-month high of C$10.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.06.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$386.27 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

