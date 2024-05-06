Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NAII
Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 1.0 %
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%.
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Alternatives International
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.