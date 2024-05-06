Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.54. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

