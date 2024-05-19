Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) PT Lowered to $16.00

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.30 million, a P/E ratio of 223.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0466 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 916.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.6% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

