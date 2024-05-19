Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stem from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $37,430.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert Schaefer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 716,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,320.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $37,430.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 130,418 shares of company stock valued at $238,045 and have sold 699,927 shares valued at $1,420,999. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 904.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 121,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 109,616 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Stem by 204.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 261,980 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 45.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 49,713 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Stem by 15.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STEM opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. Stem has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $7.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.20%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

