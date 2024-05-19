HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DARE. Brookline Capital Management raised Daré Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Dawson James lowered Daré Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

DARE opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Daré Bioscience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.37% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.