Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 3.2 %

Intuitive Machines stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.34. Intuitive Machines has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Intuitive Machines had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.