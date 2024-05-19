Brokerages Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Target Price at $37.73

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 108,712 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 894,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,463,000 after acquiring an additional 33,455 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,300,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

