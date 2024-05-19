Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target at $64.86

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $802.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.65. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $1.37. The business had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $610,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,580,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

