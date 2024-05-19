Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Nuvation Bio from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nuvation Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 2.6 %

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

