WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $72.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,121,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after buying an additional 544,328 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of WNS by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after buying an additional 234,139 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in WNS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 71,004 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. WNS has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $80.27. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

