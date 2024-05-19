LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LivePerson from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.61.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 56.82% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Wesemann purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at $374,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William Wesemann purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,662 shares of company stock valued at $40,411. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

