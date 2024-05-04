UBS Group Raises Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $368.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $340.00 to $368.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.64.

ZBRA stock opened at $309.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $322.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.78 and a 200 day moving average of $258.13.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 255.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

