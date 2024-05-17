Private Portfolio Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 324,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,254,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,757,000 after acquiring an additional 695,502 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

NYSE JPM opened at $202.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $581.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $134.40 and a 1 year high of $204.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

