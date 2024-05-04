Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Robert W. Baird

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.85.

WERN stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

