AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,159 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,076,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,025.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,267,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock valued at $196,746,504. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $202.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.61. The company has a market cap of $581.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $134.40 and a 12-month high of $204.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.