Ieq Capital LLC Has $41.27 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 91,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8,163.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 324,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,757,000 after buying an additional 695,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Shares of JPM opened at $202.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $581.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $134.40 and a 1 year high of $204.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

