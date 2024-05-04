Roth Capital Comments on Gentherm Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Gentherm in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of THRM stock opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,478.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 2,995.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 260,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 12.0% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentherm

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.