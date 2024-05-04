Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Evercore ISI

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SUI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.92.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.37. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460 in the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 8.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sun Communities by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 9.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.