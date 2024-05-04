Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,222 ($15.35) and last traded at GBX 1,190 ($14.95). Approximately 29,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 22,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,172 ($14.72).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -159.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,199.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,194.53.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

