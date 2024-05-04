National Bank Financial Weighs in on First National Financial Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for First National Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Get First National Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.17.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at C$36.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. First National Financial has a one year low of C$32.86 and a one year high of C$41.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.02.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.50. First National Financial had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of C$199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.10 million.

First National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2042 dividend. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.