Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Trading Up 1.6%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38. 532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.
Informa Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58.
Informa Company Profile
Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.
