Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Shares Down 4.5%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 74,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 100,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.64% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.