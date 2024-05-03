Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.85

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.85 and traded as high as C$5.69. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$5.53, with a volume of 171,517 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Valeura Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. The stock has a market cap of C$571.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.85.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$231.34 million for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 156.29%. Analysts forecast that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$466,450.00. In other Valeura Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$466,450.00. Also, Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$5,520,000.00. Insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

