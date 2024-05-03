Halma (LON:HLMA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,170.72

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,170.72 ($27.27) and traded as high as GBX 2,230 ($28.01). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,217 ($27.85), with a volume of 410,199 shares.

HLMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Halma to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,425 ($30.46) to GBX 2,650 ($33.29) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,275.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,170.72. The firm has a market cap of £8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3,519.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

