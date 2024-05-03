Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.82 and traded as high as C$0.90. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 51,166 shares trading hands.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.91, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$145.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$131.67 million. Cathedral Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post 0.1600688 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.